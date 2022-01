Police are investigating the death of a D.C. woman that may be linked to an alleged serial killer who is suspected of killing four women in Virginia. Speaking at a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Major Ed O’Carroll said authorities received a tip that Anthony Robinson, 35, may be connected to the death of a woman whose body was found in a shopping cart near Union Station in D.C. four months ago. Davis said “digital evidence” puts Robinson, who is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Harrisonburg, in the vicinity of the woman around the time she disappeared.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO