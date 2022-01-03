ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cozy additions and calming colors top Zillow's 2022 home trends in Dallas

By Lindsey Wilson
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Safe, healthy, comfortable, and calm — all things we want in 2022, no? Zillow certainly agrees, with its home trend experts predicting projects that encourage renewal in the new year. "The pandemic forced a lot of people to re-evaluate what's most important in their lives and in their...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Comfort, TX
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Home Improvement#Greens#Breezeway#Genz Survey
PopSugar

The 7 Furniture Trends You'll Want in Your Home This Year

There's nothing we love shopping more than new furniture. It's the perfect way to make a space feel refreshed without having to do a total remodel. From sofas to side tables, every single piece can truly change the way a room feels and be a personal reflection of your own style. That said, finding the right pieces isn't always easy because of the amount of choice out there.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Home Design Tips and Color Trends for 2022

With many families spending more time at home in the past year or two, it’s a good time to look around your nest to determine what needs a bit of sprucing up. Just in time for a spring makeover, home design experts offer tips on the color and design trends gaining traction as the New Year begins.
INTERIOR DESIGN
komando.com

This Zillow update makes home shopping easier

This was a rough year for Zillow. The company wanted to flip homes to make big cash, so its algorithm bought up properties like hotcakes — but the whole affair flopped. On Nov. 2, Zillow reported a third-quarter net loss of $328 million. On the bright side, that means many of its homes are selling for low prices. Tap or click here for Kim’s guide to home shopping.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
marthastewart.com

These Are the Bedroom Paint Color Trends to Note in 2022

Ready to refresh the first space you see in the morning and the last you experience before falling asleep each night? Lean toward soothing paint colors, from soft greens to unobtrusive neutrals, to create a rest-ready room in the new year. "Cool hues and neutral color tones are often chosen as overall bedroom colors because of their power to calm a space, offering a sanctuary for relaxation," says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. Ahead, discover some of the bedroom paint color trends that are pulling away from the pack in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

The Top Home Decor Trends of 2022 We're Already Shopping

The start of a new year gives us the excuse to do pretty much anything new. As home-decor-lovers, we can't help but go straight to online shopping. We're already seeing some big trends bubble up, and naturally, we want them in our spaces. If you're on board with a little revamp, then you came to the right place.
HOME & GARDEN
sunset.com

The Top 10 Home Trends to Watch This Year

If you feel conflicted about home design trends, trust us, you are not alone. Buy the right furniture, and it’s supposed to last a lifetime, right? Sinks are not intended to be swapped out seasonally. But it’s human nature to hanker for something fresh and new on occasion, especially at the beginning of a new year. So if you’re on the hunt for simple, mindful upgrades to make your living space feel fresh and exciting, we’ve got you covered.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

6 Gorgeous Ways to Decorate with Emerald Green, 2022's Top Color Trend

6 Gorgeous Ways to Decorate with Emerald Green, 2022's Top Color Trend. It's no secret that green is having a moment right now. The hue dominated the list of top color picks from major paint companies, and nearly any interior designer you talk to will call out the color as one of the top trends for the coming year. But while muted shades like sage reigned supreme in 2021, this color trend will take a brighter, bolder turn for 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wall Street is using firms like Zillow to eat up starter homes

Zillow Group Inc. spent last year aggressively expanding a home-flipping operation designed to make the $2 trillion U.S. real estate market better for consumers, until a bad bet on home prices pushed the company to pull the plug. As it shuts down the operation, Zillow’s efforts to sell off its...
REAL ESTATE
thespruce.com

This Designer’s Cozy and Welcoming Farm Home Was Designed for Hosting

Owner: Designer Mary Maloney of Bee’s Knees Interior Design. Location: “Our home is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts,” Maloney says. “We [relocated] back to our Massachusetts roots from the Pacific Northwest.” After an extensive search, this stunning home in Hopkinton eventually won out. Plus, a fun fact: at 26.2 miles west of Boston, “it’s the host town/starting point for the Boston Marathon,” Maloney says.
HOPKINTON, MA
Motley Fool

3 Home Additions Worth the Investment

You could earn a pretty sizable return on investment with an addition to your home. Adding a garage or carport is practically a no-brainer. On trend right now are "granny flats" and accessory dwelling units. With home prices up 18.6% from September 2020 to September 2021, according to the Case-Shiller...
HOME & GARDEN
losaltosonline.com

Realtor’s perspective: Top home trends for the upcoming year

As a local realtor, I get an inside look at how people are shaping and changing their domestic spaces. Over the past 19 months, through the challenging times of the pandemic, how we work, live and play has changed. I have witnessed a corresponding shift in the way we are living in our homes.
LOS ALTOS, CA
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy