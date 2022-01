While many North Koreans have defected to the South over the years, documented cases of people sneaking in the other direction are very rare. The military said the individual was likely a North Korean defector, and various South Korean media reported that it was a former North Korean gymnast who crossed the DMZ from the North by jumping over a fence about 10 feet high late in 2020.The so-called “Jump Defector” was caught on surveillance video climbing over the fence into the South in November 2020, according to the South Korean military. He has been described as a man in his early 30s who worked as a cleaner after defecting to South Korea. The military said the man caught in new surveillance video, crossing northward on Saturday, bears a resemblance.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO