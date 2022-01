Koei Tecmo has announced that its latest musou game built upon The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, has now shifted over four million copies worldwide. The game was bound to be a success as its storyline was a prequel to the best-selling Zelda game for Nintendo Switch and Wii U. The figure includes both physical copies and digital copies via the Nintendo eShop. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has an Expansion Pass which is available now and includes two additional expansions which have since been released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO