2022 Ford Maverick prices quietly increased over the holidays

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord's hot little pickup truck, the 2022 Maverick, now costs a little more money, just as the automaker begins shipping them to dealers and customers. As of Dec. 27, the truck sees price increases for two trim levels and various packages and equipment also fall...

