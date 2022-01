DENVER (CBS4) – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking not only among adults but also among some of the youngest Coloradans. Doctors and spokespersons from some of Colorado’s top hospitals for children say they’ve seen a recent trend of kids testing positive for the Omricon variant, some as young as newborns. (credit: CBS) “We have seen a slow but steady increase of the number of patients who are in our hospital with COVID,” said Dr. Reginald Washington of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “It isn’t the highest peak that we have seen, but it certainly is on a steady increase.” Dr. Washington told CBS4’s...

