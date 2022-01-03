ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politician rips ‘Emily in Paris’ for being ‘unacceptable’ and ‘offensive’

By Ben Cost
 5 days ago
Film critics and audiences aren’t the only ones slamming “Emily in Paris” over cultural stereotypes. Netflix’s divisive American-out-of-water dramedy recently fell into the crosshairs of a prominent Ukrainian politician, who deemed the show’s portrayal of his nation’s people “offensive” and inaccurate....

debra mcgarry
5d ago

If someone doesn't like the show, then do notvwatch it! Maybe there are people who enjoy the show! Let them watch and make their own choice!

K Sumerel
4d ago

I think it's awesome! Love the clothes, the characters, the scenery, and more! 🥰 This dude needs to go be a film critic somewhere else! Guess what Mr. Critique? It's ONLY a movie!

Gilberte Frechette
5d ago

I love her movies and if you don’t like it don’t watch it’s that simple !!!!!!

