Nick Saban poised to keep Alabama coaches step ahead of Kirby Smart and Georgia

By Mike Griffith
 5 days ago
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are not strangers to one another.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nick Saban has been down “Rematch Road” before, back in 2011 when Alabama and LSU staged a rematch of their SEC Championship Game in what was then a BCS-governed title matchup.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was at Saban’s side, then the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide as they avenged a 9-6 loss to the Bayou Bengals with a 21-0 win in the BCS National Championship Game.

Now, it’s Smart vs. Saban in the first rematch of this kind in the College Football Playoff Era, with the Bulldogs playing Alabama at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Smart was clearly fired up for the rematch, so much so he wouldn’t allow players to celebrate their Orange Bowl win with the traditional “Gatorade Bath” most often reserved for head coaches.

“I’m not interested in celebrating that,” Smart said. “We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective and that’s what our guys -- they worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity.

“It was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”

Saban seems much more relaxed, taking what will be his fifth head-to-head meeting with Smart and Georgia in stride.

“It’s much like the NFL when you play in a division and you play the same teams twice a year, and maybe even again in the playoffs,” Saban told ESPN. “You try to change things up, you try to evaluate what happened in the last game, what they did to take advantage of what you do, and how you can maybe adjust so that you have a better chance to have success on offense, defense, special teams, whatever.”

