The victim of a stolen car got more than he bargained for when the two teens that stole it started shooting at him in a Glen Burnie neighborhood. On December 22, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a report of a stolen auto in the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. The victim reported a male got into her white 2016 Honda Accord, which was unsecured and running and drove off.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO