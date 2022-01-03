ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Pitts second tight end ever to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season

Gatorsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Pitts is rewriting the NFL history books in his debut year for the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts' 61-yard catch in the second quarter put him over 1,000 receiving yards, making him the second rookie tight end ever in a single season. By eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards, he has accomplished...

www.gatorsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ injury report: Kyle Pitts back at practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts returned to practice Thursday and plans to play against the Saints on Sunday. Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter Sunday against the Bills. Pitts had two catches for 61 yards and set the new team rookie mark for yards receiving in a season with 1,018.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyle Pitts returns to limited practice Thursday

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts returned to practice Thursday. His hamstring injury limited him. Pitts missed Wednesday’s session. He injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and played only 27 of 53 snaps. Pitts has 1,018 yards this season, giving him a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyle Pitts questionable with hamstring injury

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is trying to make history Sunday. He needs only 59 yards to set the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. But the team lists Pitts as questionable to play against the Saints. He injured his hamstring in the first half of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Ny Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Gators#Carolina Panthers#Texans
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy