ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 95: Manuel Guariman

By whisoxman20051917
South Side Sox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the official signing of Manuel Guariman was announced on International Signing Day on January 15, 2021, he was under the shadow of bigger names like Yoelqui Céspedes and Norge Vera. While this indeed was the case, Marco Paddy and the Sox organization knew what...

www.southsidesox.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Pérez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Sss#Venezuelan#Dsl#Stateside
The Baltimore Sun

Oriole of the Day: Ramón Urías’ surprising rookie season opens door for larger role

With MLB owners continuing to lock out the players as the two sides slowly work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Orioles officials are barred from specifically discussing players on the team’s 40-man roster. The Baltimore Sun, of course, faces no such stipulations. Throughout the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at each Oriole, examining their 2021 seasons and what’s ahead for them ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New Podding the Red Sox episode: Red Sox pitching prospect Christopher Troye joins the show

On the latest episode of Podding the Red Sox: A BloggingtheRedSox.com Podcast, I am joined by Red Sox pitching prospect Christopher Troye. Troye, who turns 23 next month, was selected by Boston in the 12th round of the 2021 amateur draft out of the University of California, Santa Barbara and made two appearances in the Florida Complex League last season.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers CEO Reportedly the Fifth Richest Owner in Baseball

Many components are required for a successful, winning baseball team to survive. Prospects must be able to be drafted and groomed by the organization. In order to manage the perilous free agent market while making intelligent decisions on keeping current players, executives in the front office must ...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox power-hitting prospect Blaze Jordan could be ready to break out in 2022

Is Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan primed to break out in 2022? The experts at MLB.com seem to think so. Earlier this week, MLB Pipeline published an article in which three writers — William Boor, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra — picked one potential breakout candidate from each team’s farm system.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: 17

Acquired: IFA, June 2, 2017 (Cumana, Venezuela) Born in Cumana, Venezuela, Jose Butto was signed by the Mets in June 2017 for just $5,000, a 19-year-old who agreed to terms with a club just prior to the end of the 2016-2017 international free agent signing period and the beginning of the 2017-2018 period. He made his professional debut with the DSL Mets that year and posted a 1.44 ERA in 50.0 innings, allowing 48 hits, walking 9, and striking out 41. In 2018, he was assigned to the Kingsport Mets when their season began and pitched 32.2 innings there in six starts, posting a 1.93 ERA. At the end of July, he was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he remained for the rest of the season. In Coney Island, he posted a 6.11 ERA in 28.0 innings, allowing 31 hits, walking 11, and striking out 24. He was promoted to the Columbia Fireflies in 2019 and spent the entire season there, posting a 3.62 ERA in 112.0 innings, allowing 100 hits, walking 31, and striking out 109.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy