20-year-old man identified as Birmingham’s first homicide of 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 20-year-old man was killed during a reported assault in Birmingham Saturday morning, making him the city’s first reported homicide of the new year.
Fernando Jose Cruz-Soto, a McCalla resident, was found shot in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue South at 2:03 p.m. Saturday. According to a report Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cruz-Soto was shot during a reported assault.Alabama teen dead following car crash
Cruz-Soto was taken to the UAB Hospital, where he died at 4:27 a.m. Saturday.
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.
