20-year-old man identified as Birmingham’s first homicide of 2022

By Drew Taylor
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 20-year-old man was killed during a reported assault in Birmingham Saturday morning, making him the city’s first reported homicide of the new year.

Fernando Jose Cruz-Soto, a McCalla resident, was found shot in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue South at 2:03 p.m. Saturday. According to a report Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cruz-Soto was shot during a reported assault.

Alabama teen dead following car crash

Cruz-Soto was taken to the UAB Hospital, where he died at 4:27 a.m. Saturday.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.

Comments / 4

Keyboard Warrior
4d ago

Birmingham is getting started on it’s homicides right off the bat. What a horrible place Jefferson County has become.

Reply(1)
2
