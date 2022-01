DENVER — The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest is moving to Colorado Springs this year due to the closure of its former venue, Denver Mart. The festival, in its 40th year, is happening Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in central Colorado Springs. Organizers said it always coincides with the National Western Stock Show in Denver, which runs Jan. 8 through Jan. 23 this year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO