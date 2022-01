A Texas couple has been indicted for allegedly starving their 1-year-old daughter to death, newspaper reports indicate. According to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime, Sage Angel Rose Wright, 22, and Christian Miguel Bishop-Torrence, 25, were booked into the Wichita County Jail on June 18, 2021. Both were charged by prosecutors with one count of causing injury to a child, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, and one count of capital murder, the jail records indicate. Those records say both defendants are each being held on a $1 million bond on the capital murder count alone. Additional bond amounts of $500,000, $50,000, and $50,000 were listed for the other counts, respectively.

