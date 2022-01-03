ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU, UM Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Events

Cover picture for the article(CBS Detroit/AP) — Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events. Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. The University of...

