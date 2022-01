While many — if not most — of us are sick of seeing our faces on Zoom calls, a study has revealed that others somehow actually enjoy it. A Washington State University study assessed college students and employees who had regular Zoom meetings during COVID, and found that people with less public self-consciousness felt better about seeing their own faces in virtual video meetings. Kristine Kuhn, the study's author and a professor at WSU's Carson College of Business, said, "Most people believe that seeing yourself during virtual meetings contributes to making the overall experience worse, but that's not what showed up in my data."

