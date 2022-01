BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI — With too many staff members out of work because of COVID-19, Buena Vista Township Hall will stay closed until at least next week, officials said. Christina Dillard, township supervisor, said the township hall opened briefly Monday, Jan. 3, but closed when it was discovered several staff members called in sick after either testing positive for COVID-19 or reporting their exposure to someone with the virus.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO