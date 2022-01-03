‘Where’s my flight?’: Delay, cancelation updates from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With more than 1,800 flights within, into, or out of the US canceled on Monday while airlines face inclement weather and staff shortages, MyHighPlains.com checked in on the current state of travel in the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, the airport’s flight resource guide showed more than half of the scheduled arrivals for the day were expected to run late. WN 1518 from Dallas, UA 5271 from Houston, and AA 5865 from Dallas were the three arrivals expected on time.

On the other hand, the majority of departures from the airport scheduled for Monday have remained on time. AA 5985 to Dallas was delayed, as well as AA 5832 to Dallas, and WN 2483 to Dallas. Otherwise, all scheduled departures appeared to have departed on time or been set on track.

As previously reported, more than 2,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Sunday. More than 15,000 U.S.-flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve, according to USA Today.

Inclement weather conditions are also driving Monday’s flight cancellations. A winter storm slammed a part of the Midwest on Sunday and is now headed for sections of the East, according to USA Today.

Federal offices in Washington, D.C. are closed on Monday because of the wintry weather.

Undeterred by the cancellations and delays, travelers still made trips this weekend. The Transportation Security Administration said more than 1.6 million individuals passed through travel checkpoints on Saturday.