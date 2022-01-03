ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

‘Where’s my flight?’: Delay, cancelation updates from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With more than 1,800 flights within, into, or out of the US canceled on Monday while airlines face inclement weather and staff shortages, MyHighPlains.com checked in on the current state of travel in the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, the airport’s flight resource guide showed more than half of the scheduled arrivals for the day were expected to run late. WN 1518 from Dallas, UA 5271 from Houston, and AA 5865 from Dallas were the three arrivals expected on time.

On the other hand, the majority of departures from the airport scheduled for Monday have remained on time. AA 5985 to Dallas was delayed, as well as AA 5832 to Dallas, and WN 2483 to Dallas. Otherwise, all scheduled departures appeared to have departed on time or been set on track.

As previously reported, more than 2,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Sunday. More than 15,000 U.S.-flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve, according to USA Today.

Inclement weather conditions are also driving Monday’s flight cancellations. A winter storm slammed a part of the Midwest on Sunday and is now headed for sections of the East, according to USA Today.

Federal offices in Washington, D.C. are closed on Monday because of the wintry weather.

Undeterred by the cancellations and delays, travelers still made trips this weekend. The Transportation Security Administration said more than 1.6 million individuals passed through travel checkpoints on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cool temperatures to start the week

Good afternoon, everyone! It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate from the west today around 18 mph. A cold front will move through the area overnight bringing our temperatures down to the 20’s in the morning. The high for tomorrow will be around 45 degrees. We are back in the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Washington, TX
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Transitioning back to much warmer weather

Good afternoon, Today started out in the deep-freeze with lows in the teens and low 20’s, but this afternoon is turning the corner to warmer weather.  Highs today will be on a wide range with 40’s and 50’s east, 60’s central, and 60’s and low 70’s west.  Amarillo could see temperatures around 65.  The downside will be […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College, West Texas A&M to continue as normal in Spring 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Across the United States, higher education institutions are in the midst of planning for their upcoming spring semesters, having students come back to their classes in both in-person and virtual fashions. However, with the rise of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, multiple higher education entities throughout the county are […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo releases first COVID-19 hospitalization report of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —  The City of Amarillo released its first report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates for 2022 Friday morning. Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 345 deaths from COVID-19 since […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Usa Today
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station offers shelter, safety from the extreme cold; in need of donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As colder weather makes an appearance in Amarillo, the Code Blue Warming Station (CBWS) has been hard at work to keep those without shelter safe.  Amarillo Housing First’s Executive Director, Virginia Williams Trice, said the CBWS is a last option for those who do not have shelter when harsh winter conditions […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rep. Jackson criticizes Jan. 6, 2021 investigation one year later

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Friday’s campaign kickoff event at Hodgetown, U.S Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13, relived his experience at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, one year later.  According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the U.S. Capitol was breached by protesters as representatives debated the certification of November 2020’s election. Hundreds of individuals marched through […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to teachers, pre-school students

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas teachers and students can now register for free unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio. The promotion extends to K-12 teachers and for students ages 5 and younger. Pre-school students can get free admission with a Preschool Card, and teachers with an active teacher ID can register for a Teacher Card. The […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy