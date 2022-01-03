ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spurs have fresh Covid-19 concerns ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vzqr3_0dbY7wdt00

Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.

Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.

They are waiting for results of PCR tests, while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.

“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid. Yeah, players. We didn’t do this (name them) in the past and we will continue to do this in the same way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWvUE_0dbY7wdt00
Tottenham have more cases of coronavirus in their camp Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are not 100 per cent sure they will miss the game.

“We have to check and also during the day, if there are new positives or not, we’re checking a couple of situations.

“Then tomorrow we’ll see which players are available to play against Chelsea.

“We are living with this situation, not only Tottenham but all the clubs. We have to be ready to find always the right solutions, the best solution for the team.

“For sure it’s not simple for any coach to change the plan you have in your mind, especially when you play many games in a short time.

“You make a plan in your mind and sometimes you arrive and players are positive so you have to totally change your plan. It’s not easy, but not only for me but all the managers here.”

The Carabao Cup again presents a decent chance for Spurs to end their trophy drought, though a two-legged tie against their London rivals is a big obstacle.

Former Chelsea boss Conte is well-versed at winning silverware, having done so in almost every job he has been in, and knows the importance of bringing success to the club.

“I think that for everyone it’s always very important to win trophies – for the club, for the players, for the managers,” he said.

“On one hand, I have to tell you this. On the other, I think you have to build to win trophies. You can win trophies by speaking and saying you want to win.

“But then you have to be good and build something ready to win. At this moment, Chelsea is more ready than us to win. They won the Champions League last season.

“We have a lot of space for improvement, to be a team with aspiration to win. Then for sure, we’ll do everything to reach the final of this trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTQZh_0dbY7wdt00
Tottenham were beaten finalists in last season’s Carabao Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“But I repeat: to use this verb or word ‘to win’ is more simple than winning, because to win you have to build something important, be solid, have an important squad.

“Then you’re ready to win. Otherwise you have to hope. To hope in your work you’re doing and hope to do something outstanding.”

Wednesday’s match will be Conte’s first return to Stamford Bridge since he was sacked in 2018 despite winning the Premier League and the FA Cup in his two years in charge.

“For me, for sure it’ll be great to come back to Stamford Bridge,” the Italian said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWstj_0dbY7wdt00
Antonio Conte brought the Premier League title to Chelsea in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s the first time after I left Chelsea as manager to come back to Stamford Bridge. I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships at the club, we did a really important, good job and I enjoyed working there.

“Also because I have to thank Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England and have my first experiences in England.

“Now, for sure, I’m the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100 per cent and more to try to improve the team. It’ll be good and for sure I’ll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge.”

As well as possible Covid cases, Spurs will be without Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon (both hamstring) and Steven Bergwijn (calf).

newschain

Tottenham to be without Son Heung-min until February

Tottenham have been rocked by news that Son Heung-min has been ruled out until the end of the month with an injury. The South Korean, the club’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, picked up a muscle problem in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea and had a scan on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Antonio Conte not expecting January transfer window to solve Tottenham’s problems

Antonio Conte has insisted that the January transfer window alone will not bring about a drastic improvement in Tottenham’s performances.Conte joined the club as head coach in early November, and the Italian has seen his side win seven times, draw three, and lose three across his 13 games in charge.In Spurs’ most recent outing, on Wednesday night, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of the teams’ Carabao Cup semi-final.And Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, has warned that Tottenham must focus on improving their current players,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Palmer outstanding as Man City win at FA Cup opponents Swindon

Cole Palmer showed he has "the talent and ingredients" to make a big impact for Manchester City after playing a starring role in their FA Cup third-round win at Swindon, according to assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell. The 19-year-old midfielder scored one goal and made another against the League Two side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t need ‘pampering’ to sign new Chelsea contract, Thomas Tuchel claims

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any “pampering” as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new Stamford Bridge contract.Rudiger’s deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen on his services.The commanding centre-back has excelled under Tuchel and Chelsea remain determined to convince him to stay in west London.But the Blues boss believes actions will speak louder than words when it comes to the quest to retain the 49-cap defender.“I don’t know if it helps if I take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You have to be ready to fight': Hugo Lloris criticises Tottenham for a lack of aggression in Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea but challenged team to turn tie around in second leg

Hugo Lloris said Tottenham failed to show fighting spirit in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea which left them on the brink of elimination from the Carabao Cup. The Spurs captain was particularly scathing of the way Tottenham started the game, with Kai Havertz giving Chelsea the lead in only the fifth minute at Stamford Bridge after pouncing on a sloppy pass from Japhet Tanganga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea. The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Swindon vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester City travel to League Two club Swindon Town in an FA Cup tie on Friday evening.Both sides head into the match from a win as Swindon defeated Northampton Town 5-2 and City claimed a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday. The match is a David and Goliath story with Premier League leaders City facing Swindon, who are currently fifth in their league. But it is set to be a huge occasion as the hosts have sold out their ground and it will be broadcast live on TV.Despite the hype and attention surrounding the match, Swindon manager Ben Garner said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Community Policy