The future of Davante Adams with the Green Bay Packers has been as in question as Aaron Rodgers’ but the receiver doesn’t seem fond of the franchise tag. Any Green Bay Packers fan will tell you that the predominant narrative going into the 2022 offseason has been and will continue to be what the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks like. However, QB1’s favorite target has similar questions about where he’ll end up and Davante Adams could be equally as important.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO