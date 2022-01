ZooFrom the fish used for feed to the excrement from the grazing herbivores, the air at a zoo is full of odors, but we now know it is also packed with DNA from the animals who live there. Two research groups released independent proof-of-concept studies in the journal Current Biology on January 6th, showing that collecting air from a local zoo can capture enough DNA to identify the animals there. This might be a proper, non-invasive way to track biodiversity.

WILDLIFE ・ 23 HOURS AGO