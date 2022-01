DALLAS — Editor's note: The above "Inside Texas Politics" video is from Dec. 26, 2021. Twenty-three new bills will become law in Texas starting on Jan. 1, 2022. All of these bills were passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature. Most deal with certain tax requirements or tax-exemption statuses, but here are a few to keep in mind for when the New Year rolls around:

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO