Walla Walla County, WA

Walla Walla County residents advised to avoid roads due to inclement weather

By Neil Fischer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to stay at home on Monday due to increased winds with snow and ice on the roads.

Walla Walla residents received this message Monday morning:

High winds have created snow drifts across many roads in Walla Walla County. Walla Walla County Public Works estimates that there are impacts to 50% of the roads in the county. For that reason, Walla Walla County officials are recommending that residents of unincorporated sections of the county use extreme care when drivi9ng rural roads. It is recommended that people in these locations remain at home if possible.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office says emergency and DOT vehicles were working to clear the roads Sunday night and remove vehicles from snow drifts.

The sheriff’s office says unless it is absolutely necessary, stay off the roads.

