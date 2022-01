Now that it’s 2022 the Lum Farm Holiday Tree Sale feels like a long time ago – but we would still like to button things up with some thank you’s! Heartfelt thanks to volunteers Darryl and Pi, who did everything from scale ladders to direct traffic to tie countless trees to cars – sometimes in the pouring rain, and always in good spirits. Thanks also to members of the Lum Farm crew: to Kyle and Benson for unloading and unwrapping trees; to Damian for manning the farmstand, and to Crystal and Amie for cranking out extra farm chores so that we could keep tree sale hours. And big thanks to Seabird Bakeshop for keeping us fortified with pastries and hot chocolate!

