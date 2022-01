(The Center Square) – Salt Lake County officials have implemented a mask mandate as the number of COVID-19 increase because of the omicron variant. Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt County Health Department, said in a news release the mandate applies to anyone age 2 or older regardless of vaccination status. There are exceptions for people with disabilities or medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO