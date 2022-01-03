ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Lance’s performance vs. Texans a preview of what to expect next season

By Kerry Crowley
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an ill-advised throw to All-Pro tight end George Kittle on an interception to the downfield rocket to star receiver Deebo Samuel on a 45-yard touchdown, Trey Lance’s second career NFL start had it all. Lance was wobbly in the first half, confident in the second and offered...

NFL
