We're optimistic this bull market is here, says LPL's chief market strategist

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, joins 'Squawk Box' to lay...

www.cnbc.com

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
CNBC

Jim Cramer’s 2022 forecast for the worst-performing Dow stocks in 2021

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down his 2022 outlook for last year's worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial. "There are a few comeback stories in the dogs of the Dow, but for the most part I don't expect these dogs to have their day in 2022," the "Mad Money" host said.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
CNBC

Cramer says tech stocks could bottom one day after Nasdaq's nosedive

CNBC's Jim Cramer said tech stocks could bottom Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq plunged. The "Mad Money" host said he's glad there's so much negativity because as a stock picker, there are many names on sale. Speaking early Thursday morning, Cramer said he was encouraged by the Nasdaq's premarket...
