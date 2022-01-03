ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game creator says he's in talks with Netflix for Seasons 2 and 3

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2...

Inverse

Silent Sea review: Netflix’s supposed next Squid Game is anything but

Comparing Netflix’s new Korean sci-fi drama The Silent Sea with cultural phenomenon Squid Game feels inherently unfair. Squid Game is the most watched Netflix original series ever, which is the hardest act a show could follow. Yet the entire series seems to beg for the comparison. From shared cast...
Real World Battles in Netflix’s K-Drama Sensation “Squid Game”

“Why are you here?”, the lowlife gambler asks his childhood-friend-turned-white-collar criminal. It’s an unassuming question between two polar opposite men which reveals a harsh truth about the Squid Game, where an anonymous segment of South Korea’s bottom 99 percent of economic earners compete to the death for a 45.6 billion dollar Korean-won reward.
The Independent

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae says Seong Gi-hun will play the game again in season 2

Lee Jung-jae has confirmed that his Squid Game character will play the game once more when the show returns for a second season.The Korean-language drama was a surprise hit for Netflix when it dropped earlier this year, quickly becoming the streaming service’s most watched show of all time.A second season was confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in November.Speaking to People, the show’s star Lee discussed the fate of his character Seong Gi-Hun, who at the end of the series won the game and was released from the arena. The final episode, however, hinted that he would return to the...
Primetimer

Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.
Primetimer

Yvonne Orji's HBO Max dating show My Mom, Your Dad releases its trailer

The Insecure star hosts the dating show, premiering Jan. 13, following "a group of single parents nominated by their college-age children (who) move into a house called Second Chance Retreat together with the hopes of finding love. Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids are all staying together in another house right down the street, watching and manipulating their dating adventures with the help of Orji and various hidden cameras."
Primetimer

Netflix's Hype House Will Make You Feel So Old

You may be too old to have heard about social media stars/influencers like Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, and Nikita Dragun, but perhaps you've heard about their California collective known as Hype House. …Okay, you may not have heard about Hype House, but you've heard of TikTok? …Okay, you have a phone, though, right?
Primetimer

Nobody is having fun on Netflix's Hype House

The Netflix reality show following a group of TikTokers living in a mansion reveals how miserable being a social media influencer can be, especially when the brands are paying the rent. "At first glance, Netflix’s new reality show Hype House–about a group of young, rich TikTok influencers who live together under one roof–may simply seem like The Real World with a ring light," says Madeline Roth. "And in a lot of ways, it is, as Hype House founder Thomas Petrou notes in an early episode of the series, out Jan. 7, 'We have ten 20-year-olds living in a $5 million house together, filming content all day. It just doesn’t sound real.' But over the course of Season 1’s eight mind-numbing episodes, it becomes increasingly clear that it’s not real–because the last thing any of these bona fide social media stars want to do is film any content at all. Hype House is a show about a bunch of famous kids who hate what they do."
Primetimer

Amazon's Phat Tuesdays docuseries to celebrate The Comedy Store's influential showcase for Black comedians

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin will direct the three-episode docuseries on the weekly showcase that Guy Torry created at The Comedy Store following the 1992 L.A. Riots. Interview subjects include Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker and Kym Whitley. Phat Tuesdays premieres Feb. 4.
Primetimer

Fox's The Cleaning Lady should be intriguing, but it's too forgettable

The drama series starring Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas packs a ton of plot into its pilot, says Angie Han of The Cleaning Lady, which Miranda Kwok developed based on an Argentinian series of the same name. "Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate," adds Han. "Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning Lady winds up in that inhospitable middle ground of shows that are not so much hateable as just plain forgettable. Both the show’s strengths and its shortcomings are evident in protagonist Thony, played by Élodie Yung. It’s hard to root against her: Competent and compassionate, she is an exemplary employee, mother and friend. Yung plays steely as well as she does soft or scared, and her chemistry with Adan Canto (who plays Arman, her mob handler) and Martha Millan (who plays Fiona, her Filipino sister-in-law and best friend) breathe some life into flatly written relationships. But … shouldn’t it be a little easier to root against her? Even as Thony finds herself pushed into increasingly tight corners by the mob, by the FBI, by the threat of ICE, by her son’s medical needs, The Cleaning Lady demonstrates little interest in questioning her choices, sitting with their consequences or examining her conscience. Yung is given only a few notes to play, all of them broadly sympathetic. When she’s not gazing tenderly at her son Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), she’s in full-blown crisis mode about his health. When she’s not pleading for mercy, she’s pushing back like the mama bear she is. Lather, rinse, repeat, with no long-term character development detectable in the five hourlong episodes I’ve seen so far of the series."
Primetimer

HBO Max made it abundantly clear that J.K. Rowling had little to do with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special

The Harry Potter author appeared for only a few seconds in the special several times with the disclaimer that her appearance was filmed back in 2019, acording to The Daily Beast, which adds: "Mentions or references to Rowling were also sparse, with cast members and directors sprinkling a few anecdotes about her involvement in filming and production of the eight blockbusters." Rowling has become a controversial figure with her transphobic statements. ALSO: Producers admit mistaking Emma Roberts for Emma Watson in a throwback photo.
Primetimer

Primetimer

