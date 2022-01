David Koechner, arguably best known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies, has a history of playing characters who like to party, particularly when alcohol is involved. Well, now the actor finds himself in the public spotlight not for one of his professional endeavors, but for a personal reason one of said characters might find themselves entangled in. The Saturday Night Live alum was recently arrested for a suspected DUI and hit and run.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO