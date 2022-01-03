ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashians' new Hulu series sets The Kardashians as its title

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch the first teaser for the Keeping Up...

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Reveals More Plot Details – Watch Announcement

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut Friday, March 25. Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels...
Recommendation Machine: ‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.
Netflix's Hype House Will Make You Feel So Old

You may be too old to have heard about social media stars/influencers like Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, and Nikita Dragun, but perhaps you've heard about their California collective known as Hype House. …Okay, you may not have heard about Hype House, but you've heard of TikTok? …Okay, you have a phone, though, right?
20th TV Drama Head Michelle Mendelovitz Exiting

Michelle Mendelovitz is departing her post as head of drama development at Disney’s 20th Television. She’s slated to exit the studio at the end of January, less than two years after joining 20th from Apple. The Disney Television Studios unit has not yet named a replacement. Mendelovitz joined 20th TV in March 2020 as senior vp drama development. Prior to that she served as a creative executive at Apple and helped launch the first wave of drama series for the tech behemoth’s Apple TV+ streaming service, including For All Mankind and Servant. During her time at 20th, she was instrumental in bringing Outlander...
Keanu Reeves set for Hulu series ‘The Devil in the White City’

Keanu Reeves has headed into the new year taking up talks to star in the Hulu series ‘The Devil in the White City’, an adaptation of Erik Larson’s famed 2003 novel. Set in 1893, the series tells the intertwining stories of the Chicago World’s Fair architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Henry H. Holmes, a charming sociopath who used a hotel he built near the fairgrounds to lure victims.
‘The Boys’: Amazon Supe Series’ Season 3 Gets Summer Premiere Date

Prime Video has unveiled the premiere date for the third season of The Boys. Amazon revealed during the latest installment of Vought News Network, which can be viewed above, that The Boys will bring the heat this summer when it returns with a three-episode premiere on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday leading  to the season finale July 8. Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. Laurie Holden, Sean...
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
An appreciation of The CW's "deeply mediocre" lineup -- if a sale does spell the end

"If your back kind of hurts, you fondly remember it as the WB, and its Michigan J. Frog mascot has haunted at least one of your nightmares," says Chloe Stillwell. "Warner Brothers’ foray into its own station began in 1995, and grew into a staple television network for younger viewers into the aughts. In 2006, a merger with CBS rebranded the network as the CW, which it has remained until the news was released Thursday that its parent companies, Warner Media and ViacomCBS, are looking to sell it due to a lack of profitability. I say nay, though. The WB/CW is worth its weight in gold to millennials who were raised by its brand of salacious and candid teen programming. Everything ends at some point or another, but we need to pour one out for the network that was every early 2000s latchkey kid’s solace in a big, scary world. It filled the gap where MTV’s hard-hitting reality antics, Cartoon Network’s LSD strangeness, and the Disney channel’s family-oriented corniness left off. It was formative, for better or worse. I know this might be hard to believe for you younger folks, but we used to have TV channels. Now in the age of streaming, where shows new and old cross pollinate across platforms at will and there’s always something to watch, remembering how we used to get our entertainment feels like a memory from a dream. But as kids, we would memorize station numbers and their schedules. Our shows came on once a week, and if you missed it you were totally F’d around the cafeteria the next day as friends rabidly discussed the latest installment of teen programming that you hadn’t seen. Maybe you’d catch a re-run. And if you were extra bougie, you had TeVo and life was easy. But beyond how the logistics of old school television used to keep us patient and honest, it was the programming of everyone’s favorite network that made millennials the un-woke elders Gen Z loves to mock now." ALSO: Why is Nexstar, the nation’s largest TV station owner, interested in the youngest-skewing linear broadcast network — and why now?
The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
Kim Kardashian’s New Neighbor Is Very Familiar

Kanye West (a.k.a. Ye) may have been MIA from the annual Kardashian Kristmas party, but given his newest purchase, I’m guessing he’ll be there for the next big family photo shoot — uh, I mean event. Ten months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce and one month after Ye publicly begged Kim to take him back, Kanye has reportedly purchased the house across the street from Kim’s.
