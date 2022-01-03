ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comic Book Men star Robert Bruce dies at 62

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce was found dead Friday in a storage facility in Red Bank,...

Primetimer

Star Trek exhibition explores its Jewish roots

Adam Nimoy, Leonard Nimoy's son, has helped Los Angeles' Skirball Center, a Jewish cultural center known mostly for its explorations of Jewish life and history, bring together an exhibition devoted to one of television’s most celebrated sci-fi shows. As Adam Nimoy notes, the Vulcan salute derived from part of a Hebrew blessing that Leonard Nimoy first glimpsed at an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Boston as a boy and brought to the role. “A lot of Jewish tradition — a lot of Jewish wisdom — is part of Star Trek, and Star Trek drew on a lot of things that were in the Old Testament and the Talmud,” adds Star Trek writer David Gerrold. “Anyone who is very literate in Jewish tradition is going to recognize a lot of wisdom that ‘Star Trek’ encompassed.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Peter Bogdanovich, legendary director and The Sopranos actor, dies at 82

An iconic director, film scholar and actor, Bogdanovich died early this morning of natural causes. He became an A-list director with 1971's The Last Picture Show, which earned him two Oscar nominations, and went on to direct well-regarded films What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon. Later on, Bogdanovich became prominent as an actor, from playing other characters on The Simpsons and 8 Simple Rules to playing himself on Moonlighting -- starring his ex-girlfriend and The Last Picture Show star Cybill Shepherd -- and How I Met Your Mother. Bogdanovich most famously recurred on The Sopranos as Dr. Elliott Kupferberg, Dr. Melfi's therapist. He discussed being part of The Sopranos world, including directing a 2004 episode, just last year on the Talking Sopranos podcast. As a film scholar, Bogdanovich spent more than an hour interviewing Sopranos creator David Chase. "Well, it started when I did a guest shot on a show called Northern Exposure, for which the showrunner was David Chase, the guy who conceived The Sopranos," Bogdanovich told The Film Stage in 2018 of getting involved with The Sopranos. "He saw (my) dailies, and he said to me, 'Have you acted before?' And I said, 'I started as an actor – at 16 I was acting professionally! Why?' And so I had a couple days in Seattle playing myself for an episode, basically, and I met him there. And then seven years later he calls me and says, 'We’re doing a second season of a show called The Sopranos. We’ve got a therapist character who’s having so much trouble with Tony Soprano that she needs a therapist, and we were wondering if you could do that.' I told him I’d love to. So he said, 'Come on down and meet the writers,' and so I went on down and met the writers, auditioned, and got the part. They wrote me into sixteen episodes, and I loved it! I also directed one of the episodes – one that I wasn’t in. It was great fun – David wrote it (with Matthew Weiner), and I loved doing it." In 2020, Bogdanovich helped kick off Turner Classic Movies' first podcast, The Plot Thickens: I’m Still Peter Bogdanovich. In recent years, Bogdanovich had a recurring role on Epix's Get Shorty as the elderly father of Ray Romano's character.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Greyeyes was “low-key terrified" with his Rutherford Falls role because he had never played a "fully empowered Indigenous man" before

Although Greyeyes was excited for his role, he admits some trepidation because his Terry Thomas character was something he had considered outside his wheelhouse. “I recognized quite quickly that (co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas) and the writers had created a fully empowered Indigenous man,” Greyeyes tells Vanity Fair. “I thought to myself, With Terry, I can’t use some of the old ways of working. I’ve had a wonderful career. I’ve played a lot of broken men, and there are a lot of beautiful textures in those characters. But what was interesting about Terry is that he is not broken. He’s actually whole. I had to work more quickly. And I couldn’t use any of the previous roots that I knew—what is a character’s dysfunction, where’s that from, how does that manifest itself?” Ornelas says she thought of Designing Women’s Julia Sugarbaker in coming up with the Terry Thomas character. She particularly looked at how ensemble shows like Designing Women and A Different World would regularly gave key characters meaty speeches dissecting social and cultural issues. “There would be a dense topic that they would take and analyze with comedy and humor and lightness,” says Ornelas. “I just always loved those moments, and I thought, If you could find a way to do that in the present day, wouldn’t that be so fun?”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

TV depicting a post-COVID world feels even more awkward in wake of the Omicron surge

"In the real world, the Omicron variant may be driving case counts into the stratosphere, but on TV, the pandemic is playing dead," says James Poniewozik, adding: "It’s striking that TV, whose strength is the ability to stay on top of the moment, has generally worked so hard to avoid the biggest thing to happen to its collective audience in the past two years. You could easily imagine face masks becoming a staple, even a cliché, of period dramas some day — a visual shorthand for 'the turbulent days of 2020' the way a shot of the corner of Haight and Ashbury says 'the ’60s' — even as future rerun-watchers puzzle at why they’re nowhere to be found in the TV of our own time." This dissonance has been remarked upon before, but the disparity between real life and fiction is even greater as the Omicron surge has led to skyrocketing COVID cases. As Poniewozik notes, Carrie Bradshaw recently quipped on And Just Like That, “Remember when we legally had to stand six feet apart from one another?” Meanwhile, fellow HBO Max show Love Life tackled the pandemic for one episode, then began the next with people in theater unmasked. "Some prime-time series about doctors, police and other emergency workers made fitful efforts to depict Covid, but their mask discipline sagged over time," says Poniewozik. "Grey’s Anatomy, for instance, brought the pandemic full-on to Seattle Grace hospital in fall 2020. By fall 2021, it opened with the disclaimer that it now 'portrays a fictional, post-pandemic world which represents our hopes for the future.' These are all understandable choices, and maybe the only creatively practical ones. But they make for some potent cognitive dissonance. When I watched a 'post-pandemic Grey’s episode recently on Hulu, it opened with a pre-roll ad urging me to get a booster shot. For programs that simply try to show how people live daily life, the pandemic’s challenges are both subtler and more pervasive than those presented by past catastrophes. After 9/11, there was no need for homeland-security alerts to impinge on Friends, and the subsequent fixation on terrorism was even a natural driver of plot for action thrillers." Poniewozik adds: "There’s a note of wistful, wishful thinking in all this retconning of reality — would that we could write a time jump into our own scripts! But there’s also the simple matter of timing. TV generally works on a faster schedule than movies or books, but it’s not instantaneous (and shooting during Covid tends to take longer). So TV creators — suddenly conscripted, like educators and restaurant managers, into making public-health decisions they never expected to be part of the job description — have been left to guess at Covid’s future like a hapless pop culture C.D.C. In some cases, what’s onscreen now is a time capsule from the heady early days of vaccine optimism... Maybe it’s only fitting that TV producers should muddle through this garbage storm like everyone else, unsure what the rules will be by airtime, wishing they knew where the pandemic fell on the spectrum between temporary emergency and permanent way of life. And I’m sure plenty of viewers would rather be reminded of anything else. But you’re reminded anyway, if only by the twinge of uncanniness from seeing TV characters act as if the pandemic were history, even as you’re still trying to get your hands on rapid antigen tests."
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Primetimer

Search Party finds the perfect way to wrap up by purposefully jumping the shark

"It’s nearly impossible to take stock of Search Party’s fifth and final season, which lands on HBO Max this week, without revisiting its entire, wild, genre-switching, network-hopping run," says Jessica Toomer. "The show launched as an interrogation of millennial anxieties, set in the nebulous of hipster culture at the time (Brooklyn) and filled with sly, biting commentary on the self-entitlement and, simultaneously, the very real dread inherited by a generation raised in the post-Y2K internet boom. They brunched, they stalked their frenemies on social media platforms, and they found a misguided sense of purpose in hunting down a familiar face that wound up on a missing person’s poster. They fed each other’s narcissism and delusions of grandeur, but they also filled voids in each other’s lives – ones left by absentee and overbearing parents, needy boyfriends, and unfulfilling career paths. All of that still rings true for the show’s final hurrah – a trippy Magical Mystery Tour of cults, tech gods, influencer culture, and an apocalyptic event or two. For any other show, this amalgam of competing story threads would probably prove too much to handle. But Search Party’s final magic trick is to take a term we normally reserve for shows that completely lose the plot by their last season and transform it into a kind of weirdly aspirational goalpost for the next-gen of dark comedy on TV. In other words, Search Party’s final run purposefully 'jumps the shark' and, honestly, we couldn’t think of a better way for it to end."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jon Stewart's Harry Potter J.K. Rowling dustup may be proof his kind of comedy doesn't work in 2022

In discussing the anti-Semitic tropes in Harry Potter on his The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast, Stewart used "humor to make a broad point about culturally embedded stereotypes about Jewish people," says Abigail Covington. "As Stewart himself eventually said in a response to the uproar, any reasonable person watching the clip would understand the light-hearted nature of his comments. Unfortunately, though, the internet doesn’t reward the reasonable. If, on a slow news day, there is a small story involving a comedian, a controversial figure, and some good old fashioned bigotry that, stripped of its context, could potentially be misinterpreted and go viral, some websites will inevitably run it. And, sure enough, Jon Stewart Accuses J.K. Rowling of Antisemitism in 'Harry Potter', did go viral and people went nuts. Many piled on, joining the chorus of headlines and comments in declaring Rowling an anti-semite. Others accused Stewart of trying to cancel Rowling. Some, recognizing the joke, came to his defense and pointed the finger at the publications. Eventually, all of the mudslinging made Stewart the trending topic on Twitter and forced the comedian to explain his comments. The fact that Stewart felt the need to clarify that what sounded like a joke was, in fact, a joke, also serves as evidence for some parts of the internet’s inability in the post-Trump era to process satire, and in turn, for comedians like Stewart to produce it. Jon Stewart is an incisive and propping comedian who loves to question authority, no matter who is in charge. He prides himself on being an equal opportunity bullsh*t detector, the first person in any room to quietly suggest that perhaps the emperor isn't wearing any clothes. These skills served him well during the Bush years when administration officials went to great lengths to deceive the public about their efforts and intentions in the war on terror. But that same inquisitive spirit and subtle eyebrow raise that made Stewart such an astute critic of post-9/11 politics might not benefit the comedian in today’s very different comedic landscape where righteous indignation is in and skepticism and satire are out. Consider it a consequence of the Trump administration, but when a sizable portion of the population refuses to accept the results of a perfectly fair and free election, there just isn’t much room for the rest of us to question things. Coincidentally, it is Jon Stewart’s own Comedy Central protégé, John Oliver, who has best embraced and represented our culture’s dislike of ambiguity. He's turned the obvious, indignant takedown into a full-blown comedic trend, tailor-made for the internet. Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers also traffic in the takedown and their YouTube videos routinely net millions of views. Meanwhile, Stewart's once familiar brand of satire grows increasingly difficult to pull off."
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Tender Bar, Search Party, and Euphoria Headline a Busy Weekend

After topping our December streaming rankings, HBO Max is again coming on strong this weekend with the star-packed fifth and final season of Search Party, and the season premieres of HBO's Euphoria, and The Righteous Gemstones. Elsewhere, the George Clooney-directed Ben Affleck starrer The Tender Bar lands on Amazon, FOX bows Freshman comedy Pivoting, and a new Netflix reality series goes inside a TikTok Hype House. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
NFL
Primetimer

ABC went from "Season 4" of American Idol last year to "Season 20" this year

For its first four seasons on ABC, the network touted each season as "Season 1," "Season 2," "Season 3" and "Season 4" -- with the qualifier that each season was number based on being "on ABC." But since this year is not only the 20th anniversary of Idol's launch on Fox but the 20th season overall, ABC has embraced "Season 20." Last month, the Idol Twitter account even tweeted that the show is returning on Feb. 27 for "the historic 20th year of #AmericanIdol on ABC!" "So yes, we’ve gone from season 4 to season 20 in one year," says Reality Blurred's Andy Dehnart, who adds that "this wonky numbering is indicative of a larger problem." Not only does ABC's previous numbering erase the Fox seasons, but "this does introduce a real problem," he says. "Giving the same numbers or titles to different seasons is just freaking confusing for those of us who are, like, trying to find TV shows to watch."
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

William Zabka deserves an Emmy: He made Johnny Lawrence the heart and soul of Cobra Kai

"The Emmys aren’t until September, but I’m kicking off the Nominate Cobra Kai Movement now," says Lorraine Ali. "Season 4 of Netflix’s martial arts series, and more pointedly its lead William Zabka, should be top contenders in the comedy categories. If I could end this paragraph with a low roundhouse kick and knee strike to drive my point home, I would." Cobra Kai, she notes, may have landed a comedy series Emmy nomination last year, "but the action may have distracted voters from Cobra Kai’s strength as an inventive, cohesive series that over four seasons has refined its comedic rhythm like its characters have perfected their fighting skills. At the forefront of the charge is series lead and co-executive producer William Zabka" in reprising his rich-kid bully Johnny Lawrence role with his and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's Karate Kid fortunes reversed. "Johnny’s glacial self-improvement — two good deeds forward, three six-packs back — could have become a mere shtick in another performer’s hands," says Ali. "But Zabka has craftily pushed the stubborn character to grow without forfeiting Johnny’s dude-like essence. Though set in his ways, the All-Valley tournament champ is never the same from season to season, despite his penchant for Judas Priest cranked to 11 and Manwiches seasoned with beef jerky. He is the heart and soul of the show." Ali adds: "Thanks largely to Zabka, Cobra Kai is a comedy that needs to be taken seriously."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Sidney Poitier, who helped break down Hollywood’s onscreen color barriers, dies at 94

The first Black man to win a competitive Oscar for best actor, Poitier was a trailblazer as a Black leading man of the 1950s and 1960s with such films as In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell announced the actor's passing in the Bahamas. Poitier was awarded two Oscars: best actor for 1963's Lillies in the Field and an honorary award in 2002 "for his extraordinary performances and unique presence on the screen and for representing the industry with dignity, style and intelligence." "Tall and handsome, with a low and seductively smooth voice and what one writer called an 'almost princely bearing,' Poitier projected an air of quiet dignity in roles that shattered stereotypes," says Dennis McLellan in Poitier's Los Angeles Times obituary. "For me, the greatest of the 'Great Trees' has fallen: Sidney Poitier," wrote Oprah Winfrey of the actor, her role model, who once surprised her on her show. "My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious, eloquent life. I treasured him. I adored him. He had an enormous soul I will forever cherish. Blessings to Joanna and his world of beautiful daughters." Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted: "This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor." Poitier also earned two Emmy nominations: for playing Nelson Mandela in Showtime's 1997 TV movie Mandela and de Klerk and for playing Thurgood Marshall in the 1991 ABC miniseries Separate But Equal.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

OWN to devote Sunday's schedule to Sidney Poitier

The Oprah Winfrey Network will spend Sunday with a day of programming dedicated to the iconic actor, who died this week at age 94. OWN will show his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and airing To Sir, with Love. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made history.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

An appreciation of The CW's "deeply mediocre" lineup -- if a sale does spell the end

"If your back kind of hurts, you fondly remember it as the WB, and its Michigan J. Frog mascot has haunted at least one of your nightmares," says Chloe Stillwell. "Warner Brothers’ foray into its own station began in 1995, and grew into a staple television network for younger viewers into the aughts. In 2006, a merger with CBS rebranded the network as the CW, which it has remained until the news was released Thursday that its parent companies, Warner Media and ViacomCBS, are looking to sell it due to a lack of profitability. I say nay, though. The WB/CW is worth its weight in gold to millennials who were raised by its brand of salacious and candid teen programming. Everything ends at some point or another, but we need to pour one out for the network that was every early 2000s latchkey kid’s solace in a big, scary world. It filled the gap where MTV’s hard-hitting reality antics, Cartoon Network’s LSD strangeness, and the Disney channel’s family-oriented corniness left off. It was formative, for better or worse. I know this might be hard to believe for you younger folks, but we used to have TV channels. Now in the age of streaming, where shows new and old cross pollinate across platforms at will and there’s always something to watch, remembering how we used to get our entertainment feels like a memory from a dream. But as kids, we would memorize station numbers and their schedules. Our shows came on once a week, and if you missed it you were totally F’d around the cafeteria the next day as friends rabidly discussed the latest installment of teen programming that you hadn’t seen. Maybe you’d catch a re-run. And if you were extra bougie, you had TeVo and life was easy. But beyond how the logistics of old school television used to keep us patient and honest, it was the programming of everyone’s favorite network that made millennials the un-woke elders Gen Z loves to mock now." ALSO: Why is Nexstar, the nation’s largest TV station owner, interested in the youngest-skewing linear broadcast network — and why now?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. O’Malley is writing the series with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind the revival of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? "Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends," per The Hollywood Reporter. "His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion." The bandmembers from the movie are also on hand for the anime.
COMICS
Primetimer

Battlestar Galactica movie and TV reboots will exist in a "shared universe"

Simon Kinberg, who's working on the movie, says he and Sam Esmail, who's developing the Peacock reboot, have kept in contact regarding their two projects. "In terms of the situation with Sam and the show, I can't say too much about it other than there is synergy between the two enterprises and constant communication between us," Kinberg tells Collider. "We've become close and been having a really good time together and there will be, for lack of a better phrase and it's an overused phrase, a shared universe."
MOVIES
