Ed Sheeran: South Park's "Ginger Kids" episode "f*cking ruined by life"
The singer-songwriter tells Slam Radio that Americans generally didn't give redheads sh*t -- until that...www.primetimer.com
The singer-songwriter tells Slam Radio that Americans generally didn't give redheads sh*t -- until that...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0