Andy Cohen mocked Ryan Seacrest's "group of losers" during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said...

Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

‘A Life Well Lived’: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Start CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show by Honoring Betty White

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kicked off CNN’s countdown to 2022 by raising a glass in honor of Betty White. The legendary actress passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans of her illustrious career. As CNN launched their New Year’s Eve show from Times Square, Cohen proposed that he and Cooper raise their first glass of the night to White.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Andy Cohen Addresses Kelly Ripa’s Response To Ryan Seacrest NYE Rant

Andy Cohen had an eventful New Year’s Eve when he spoke on a CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper for the special occasion. The talk show host went on a now-infamous rant that saw ABC and Ryan Seacrest in his crosshairs and since the eventful night, Cohen has been addressing his comments repeatedly, including discussing how Kelly Ripa felt about his statements against her friend and colleague Seacrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Anderson Cooper Just Received Some Big Career News

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's journey as a father will be the subject of his next project. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will be a weekly show available on the cable news network's CNN+ streaming platform. Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate in April 2020 and is co-parenting with his former partner, nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Andy Cohen Not Fired by CNN After Drunken New Year’s Eve Rant, Confirms Network

Even a drunken rant can’t bring Bravo superstar Andy Cohen down. After the TV personality went viral for spewing vitriol towards Ryan Seacrest and Bill de Blasio on CNN‘s New Year’s Eve celebration, rumors began to spread that he had been fired from the network over the controversy. The rumors are false, though, says a spokesperson from CNN who confirmed that Cohen will return for 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Abc
Daily Republic

Fully-vaccinated Andy Cohen reveals he had Covid-19 again

NEW YORK — For fans wondering why Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show was airing reruns, it wasn’t due to him taking an early holiday break. The Emmy Award-winning reality TV kingpin revealed he was battling a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Cohen returned to the New York city studios...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andy Cohen explains why he and Anderson Cooper will never date

Andy Cohen has opened up about his relationship with Anderson Cooper, and why the pair will never be more than friends.The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, has been a topic of conversation since he and the CNN anchor, 54, went viral for their New Year’s Eve broadcast, during which the pair drank numerous shots.However, while a significant portion of the attention has focused on Cohen’s rant against former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his on-air criticism of Ryan Seacrest, other viewers were more interested in the relationship Cohen shares with his occasional co-host Cooper.“Did Andy Cohen...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

CNN addresses Andy Cohen's jab at Ryan Seacrest, ABC during NYE special: He 'said something he shouldn't have'

CNN issued a statement regarding a remark Andy Cohen made on air while co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve special. Cohen, who was progressively getting drunker throughout the broadcast alongside co-host Anderson Cooper, was reacting to a giant cloud of smoke that emerged as Journey was performing onstage for ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve," which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
TV & VIDEOS
