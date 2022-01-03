ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George R.R. Martin says he "loved" the rough cut of House of the Dragon

"Okay, I am hardly objective," Martin wrote on his blog last week. "And I know...

hypebeast.com

George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Prequel is "Dark," "Powerful" and "Visceral"

George R.R. Martin has taken a first look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and says fans will definitely not be disappointed. Commenting on the upcoming show over on his own website, the author revealed that he had seen “a rough cut of the first episode” and that “[he] loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.” Martin added that while the audience will only have heard of a few of the actors on its cast, “I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling.)”
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

George R.R. Martin enthusiastically recommends "The Great" on Hulu

Elle Fanning as Catherine in "The Great" (Gareth Gatrell/Hulu) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin is behind the most successful fantasy show of the past decade — "Game of Thrones" — so it stands to reason that he'd have good taste when it comes to other fantastical series, including those ostensibly based in real-world history.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

Looks like even George R. R. Martin is bending the knee to HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones show, revealed that he has seen a rough cut of HBO's House of the Dragon. Martin made this announcement after learning that the upcoming show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDb. "I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth," he wrote on his website. "Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing.." Of...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Martin Teases HBO’s ‘Thrones’ Spin-Off “Dragon”

George R. R. Martin, the author whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” books served as the basis of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has spoken about the latter’s upcoming spin-off series “House of the Dragon”. Despite the misgivings that many had with...
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: George RR Martin praises ‘dark’ and ‘visceral’ first episode of Game of Thrones spin-off

George RR Martin has seen a rough cut of House of the Dragon – and the author has given it his seal of approval. The Game of Thrones spin-off series, which follows the Targaryen family in Westeros, is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The story takes place 300 years before the events of GoT. Considering the huge success of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, there are few shows as highly anticipated as House of the Dragon, but if the author’s opinion is anything to go by, then fans won’t be disappointed.Martin wrote on his blog that he...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator Reveals What He Thinks Of House Of The Dragon Premiere

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the House of the Dragon premiere, and he says people eagerly awaiting it aren't going to be disappointed. The author, responding to articles naming the Game of Thrones spinoff as one of the most-anticipated TV shows of the year, Martin said that he was pleased with how it came out so far. House of the Dragon will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

Game of Thrones books in order

Want to read the Song of Ice and Fire books by George R.R. Martin, otherwise known as the Game of Thrones books? Here is the order in which to read them:. The first Song of Ice and Fire book came out in 1996. It tells the sad tale of Ned Stark, the well-intentioned patriarch of House Stark who lost his head in King’s Landing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cosmicbook.news

'Pretty White People' To Blame For 'Game of Thrones' Backlash Says Peter Dinklage

Hollywood's attack on white people continues as the latest sees Peter Dinklage blaming them for the backlash surrounding the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones. Dinklage addressed the backlash recently while speaking to The New York Times and said fans wanted to see the "pretty white people ride off into the sunset," but when they didn't get that, they weren't happy.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg says she plans to return full-time to The View on Monday after being sidelined with COVID

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said of testing positive Wednesday during a brief remote appearance on today's episode of the ABC daytime talk show. "It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop omicron...I don't know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination -- while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again -- it is not happening at the same rate that it was."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Peter Dinklage: ‘I would like to see some sort of gremlin get in the internet and shut the whole thing down’

After you’ve played Tyrion, everyone wants you to play Tyrion,” says Peter Dinklage. “Or a version of him. And that’s what you shouldn’t be doing. I never want to repeat myself: part of the fun of acting is getting to be somebody different each time.”Still, you can see why they might ask. Over eight series and eight years, Dinklage’s performance as the brilliant dwarf prince Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy saga Game of Thrones made him globally famous. Shunned by his father for his stature, and for the death of his mother in giving birth to him, Tyrion was the...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Twitter's resurfacing of Elmo's Sesame Street feud with Rocco has made 2022 fun so far

Since a Twitter account posted a 2004 clip of Elmo's feud with Rocco the rock on Monday night, the clip has garnered 8 million views. "The Elmo/Rocco feud is a bit of silly nonsense," says Michelle Jaworski. "It’s incredibly harmless, taps into both our collective nostalgia for Sesame Street and a relatable kind of frustration—being told something that isn’t real, totally is—but gives us clear and surmountable stakes. In the fight between Elmo and Rocco, only one can win."
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

George Rossi death: The Bill star dies, aged 61

The Bill star George Rossi has died, aged 61.Scottish actor Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox on the ITV drama series.The news of his death was announced by his niece, Louise, who wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”She continued: “This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”Rossi, who was the son of a French father and Italian mother, appeared in just under 200 episodes between the years of 1993 and 2003.His character first appeared in a 1993 episode...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Peter Dinklage on the divisive final of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Peter Dinklage has spoken up on the final season of Game Of Thrones and the ending that left fans either delighted or outraged. “I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because [the fans] were angry at us for breaking up with them,” says Dinklage, speaking to The New York Times.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch: 8 cancelled Star Trek spin-off tv shows

Star Trek has a long line of undeveloped tv series. If you’re a Star Trek fan, you know there have been plenty of show ideas that were bandied about but never came to fruition like the Harry Mudd series that would have starred Roger C. Carmel, which is included in the video. The Youtube channel CaptRobau has put together a list of several other shows that were undeveloped, some of which would have been really cool to see.
TV SERIES
