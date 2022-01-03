George R.R. Martin says he "loved" the rough cut of House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin has taken a first look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and says fans will definitely not be disappointed. Commenting on the upcoming show over on his own website, the author revealed that he had seen “a rough cut of the first episode” and that “[he] loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.” Martin added that while the audience will only have heard of a few of the actors on its cast, “I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling.)”

