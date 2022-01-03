ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Bones exits American Idol after four seasons

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bones revealed on Instagram that he won't return as the in-house mentor on Season...

www.primetimer.com

editorials24.com

Bobby Bones Won’t Return As In-House Mentor For Season 20 – Editorials24

The upcoming 20th season of American Idol will be without Bobby Bones. Bones confirmed Friday on Instagram Stories that he’ll be ending his run on the ABC singing competition series after four seasons. In a since-expired post, Bones revealed that because of conflict with another show, he won’t be...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together

We love a romantic reality TV crossover. Even one as chaotic as this, maybe. There has been rumors of a budding romance between The Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind super star Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli. The two are reported to have met on the set of a new reality show. The new show will feature stars from around the […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bobby Bones
talentrecap.com

Did Claudia Conway Deserve a Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’?

On the hit show American Idol, contestants who audition dream of hearing the magic words “you’re going to Hollywood.” Receiving the coveted Golden Ticket means the amature singer was impressive enough to score a shot at becoming the next American Idol. Introduced during the reiteration of Idol...
Primetimer

SNL's return next week with host Ariana DeBose is expected to be with a full audience, cast and crew

Deadline reports "the plan for the January 15 show is to be back with a full cast and crew as well as studio audience, but obviously given the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, a decision will be made closer to the time." The Jan. 15 show will be the first since SNL had to scale down Paul Rudd's episode last month with hours to spare after a COVID breakout. As Deadline notes, West Side Story star DeBose is familiar to Lorne Michaels since she stars on his Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon!
Primetimer

Mary Cosby bails on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion: She may not return for Season 3

Cosby did not attend Thursday's taping of the Season 2 reunion. A source tells Page Six, Cosby “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season...She was terrified of getting grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie (Nguyen) and Jen (Shah). She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult. As Entertainment Tonight points out, past Real Housewives stars who've pulled no-shows have ended up leaving their respective series shortly after the taping. “Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for Housewives,” Page Six's source added. “This was the kiss of death for Mary."
#American Idol
MassLive.com

Western Mass. singer Lexi Weege to appear on ‘American Idol’

Singer-songwriter Lexi Weege recently tried out for “American Idol” and ABC will air her episode on Feb. 27. Weege clued in fans in a recent Instagram post. The 28-year-old Westfield native, who now lives in Montague, has become one of the most renowned Western Massachusetts singers with a distinctive style that embraces jazz, blues, country and pop elements with ease.
Primetimer

The Bachelor premiere tried but failed to convincingly turn Clayton Echard into an "underdog"

"Only a reality franchise as far removed from real life as The Bachelor would brand Clayton Echard its unsung hero," says Savannah Walsh. "After two years and four seasons spent filming in various hotels under COVID protocol, The Bachelor has returned to its famed mansion and the formula it’s used for 26 seasons. Echard, a former athlete and contestant on Michelle Young’s recently-wrapped Bachelorette season, is joined by new host Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor and athlete himself. If you squint, you’d swear they were ousted emcee Chris Harrison and former football player lead Colton Underwood. Or Sean Lowe. As Monday night’s premiere unfolded, the show seemed designed to feel that way." Walsh adds that The Bachelor really attempted to give Echard the "underdog edit" after touting him as an "underdog" in its marketing. "Really, Echard doesn’t subvert any expectations as the Bachelor," says Walsh. "But that doesn’t mean the show won’t spend two hours trying to convince us otherwise. Echard is shown emphasizing how 'humbled' and 'in over my head' he is as he meets a parade of conventionally-attractive women between the ages of 24 and 33...The Bachelor has retreated back to its villa-esque mansion, and reverted back to a lead that matches its overly familiar exterior. But one gets the feeling the show will spend the entire season pretending that it hasn’t." ALSO: Echard believes he was picked because he's a "genuine guy who wanted to find his forever person more than anything else.”
EW.com

