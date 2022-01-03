ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CyberConnect2 announcing new game in February

By Tom Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese developer CyberConnect2 has had a steady presence on Nintendo Switch, from the underappreciated Fuga: Melodies of Steel to the Bandai Namco collabs .hack//G.U. Last Recode and Dragon...

PlayStation LifeStyle

Atlus is Planning to Announce a New Game in 2022

Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series developer Atlus is planning on announcing a new game sometime in 2022. Notably, Atlus producer Shinjiro Takada states that he hopes the new title will become a “pillar” for the studio. The information comes from an end-of-year interview with popular Japanese video...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New DCL for Path of Exile Coming in February

The team at Grinding Gear Games has announced that the next expansion for Path of Exile will be released in February 2022. The new expansion will be released in early February;. Some time after the expansion we will receive a new difficulty level. Grinding Gear Games informed about the attractions...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

NEKCOM Games to announce new RPG Project SAS on January 6

DYING: Reborn and DYING: 1983 developer NEKCOM Games will announce Project SAS, a new RPG in development since 2016, on January 6, the company teased. A teaser website is currently counting down to its announcement. Each day, the website will be updated with a new background image and text. While four days currently remain, the background images for the final few days (3, 2, 1) are already hosted on the website server.
VIDEO GAMES
Triangle Strategy to receive 4-disc soundtrack

Square Enix is usually quick on the draw when it comes to releasing soundtracks for its games and the upcoming Triangle Strategy is no different. The company’s North American storefront has been updated with a listing for a 4-disc Triangle Strategy soundtrack that costs $42.99. No track listing is confirmed as of yet, though we know the songs are composed by Akira Senju who previously composed for Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood and much more besides.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sells 4.5 million copies, developer CyberConnect2 announces

In a livestream to commemorate the new year, developer CyberConnect2 announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, its RPG take on the storylines of the Z series, has sold more than 4.5 million units since its 2020 launch. That’s a hefty slice of Dragon Ball fans, and just goes to show the continued strength of the Dragon Ball franchise thanks to Dragon Ball Super and nostalgia for what is one of the most successful anime series to date.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for January and February 2022

Happy new year, everyone! We're at the very start of 2022, which is shaping up to be a killer year for video games. Whether you have a PlayStation 5, PS4, or both, there's a whole host of big titles on the way, and some of them very soon indeed. January has one or two highlights, but February — at the time of writing, anyway — is looking stacked. Let's go through all the great games coming to PS5 and PS4 in the next two months.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Wire’s 2021 Game of the Year

The Nintendo Switch has been delivering hit after hit since its 2017 launch, with multiple established series getting a chance to shine on the handheld hybrid wonder. 2021 saw several of its own, often from third party developers — NEO The World Ends with You finally took us back to Shibuya, Shin Megami Tensei V invited players to the end of the world again, and Travis struck yet again in No More Heroes 3; among several others. Even with all those excellent titles, not to mention Nintendo’s own and plenty of standout indies, there’s one that stood tall and fierce throughout the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games And Accessories For January And February 2022

Well, it's happened, we've hurtled into a New Year. While the previous 12 months brought plenty of exciting games, we'd suggest that 2022 is looking like a bumper year. As 2022 gets underway we've taken the liberty of rounding up some upcoming Switch game highlights dropping in January and February; it's typically a quieter period in game releases, but Nintendo is partially bucking that trend. Yep, there's a big ol' Pokémon release, and more besides.
RETAIL
theloadout.com

PS Plus February 2022 free games, predictions, and leaks

The PlayStation Plus February 2022 free games announcement is set to be one of the most exciting reveals of the month, with three top quality games on offer for players to get their teeth stuck into. Usually, this takes the form of one PS5 game and two PS4 titles to check out for free.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Razer Announces New Gaming Laptops for CES 2022

We are all gamers here, so we all know Razer. The popular gaming peripheral company also offers some hardware, and they plan to show some of that off at CES 2022. Razer is showing off three new laptops: the Blade 14, the Blade 15, and the Blade 17. No, I did not skip a number.
ELECTRONICS
nintendowire.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel details profile customization and Solo Mode

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the forthcoming free-to-play cross-platform video game entry in the popular card game series slated to release within a month or two, and Konami has begun detailing the game in a series of videos. The first tackles profile customization, noting that besides changing card art, you can also set descriptors to give your opponent a better idea of who they’re facing:
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

NVIDIA Announces New Games Getting Ray Tracing, DLSS and Reflex

NVIDIA has announced during its conference at CES 2022 a list of new games that will include its latest technologies. Ten games will be getting Ray Tracing and DLSS options with some getting Reflex, which allows for a boost in shooting titles. The games that were announced to receive the technologies include The Day Before, Rainbow Six Extraction, Escape From Tarkov, SUPER PEOPLE, Hitman III, Voidtrain, The Anacrusis, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Ratten Reich and Midnight Ghost Hunt. A new trailer showcasing Ray Tracing and DLSS for the upcoming Dying Light 2 has also been released. You can check out the full details and videos of the announcement here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus journeys to Tetris 99 for latest Maximus Cup

A new year of Nintendo releases is about to begin, and that means more possibilities for Tetris 99 themes! The freemium puzzle game has been rolling out cross promotional customization since its start. Now a new Tetris Maximus Cup (the 28th!) is on the way, featuring sights and sounds from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES

