The 2021 season will not end with the trip to the playoffs that many expected as a very frustrated and disappointed Browns team has lost three in a row and sits at 7-9. This was a game that, a couple of weeks ago, could have been a winner-take-all for the AFC North title, but the Bengals won the division with a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. This game no longer has the stakes or the faces we expected as we know that both Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee, rest) will not be playing in this game. It is quite likely a lot of notable Bengals and potentially some Browns will not be on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO