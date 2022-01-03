ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump endorses Hungary's 'strong' right-wing leader

By Brendan Smialowski
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUMu4_0dbY4U1200
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting in the Oval Office on May 13, 2019 /AFP/File

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday enthusiastically backed the reelection of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a hero of the far-right who has been accused of creeping authoritarianism.

In a statement issued along the lines of his frequent blessings to Republican candidates in primary elections at home, Trump wrote that the Hungarian leader has his "Complete support and Endorsement" in elections expected in April.

"He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all," Trump wrote.

Trump welcomed Orban to the White House in 2019, a symbolic acceptance for the prime minister who frequently clashes with the European Union leadership and was snubbed both by President Joe Biden and Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

Some Trump administration officials argued at the time that the goal was to keep in the Western fold a leader who had flirted with Russia, and then secretary of state Mike Pompeo made a point of meeting activists who ran afoul of Orban during a visit to Budapest.

But Orban has increasingly been hailed both by Trump's wing of the Republican Party and European far-right leaders such as France's Marine Le Pen, especially over his refusal to accept refugees.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host close to Trump, broadcast last year from Budapest and was given an interview with Orban as well as a helicopter tour of a border fence.

Ben Rhodes, who was a senior aide to Obama, said Trump was making plain that his Republican Party sought a "Hungary model" that includes stirring up public emotion through attacks on minorities and elites while redrawing districts and stacking courts to stay in power.

"Trump just says out loud what the GOP has long accepted: they prefer autocracy to liberal democracy," Rhodes wrote on Twitter, pointing to Orban's past praise of Russia and China.

Orban has also sought to mobilize support on opposition to LGBTQ rights, with a ban on "promotion and display" of homosexuality and a related referendum expected on the same day as the election.

Orban, who has been in charge since 2010, faces a potentially serious challenge from Peter Marki-Zay, who describes himself as a traditional Catholic conservative and has vowed to scrap homophobic laws if elected.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is right: Trump’s wounded ego was the main reason for Jan. 6

In what may be the most powerful speech of his presidency so far, President Biden delivered a searing (and overdue) indictment on Thursday of his predecessor — never mentioned by name — for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol exactly a year ago. Biden identified the central truth of the insurrection: “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election … because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Washington Post

Former president Trump embraces a kindred spirit in Hungary

Former president Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are kindred ethno-nationalists who share not only a distaste for immigrants and the norms of democracy but also a botched record of handling the pandemic. Under Mr. Trump’s leadership, U.S. covid-19 deaths per capita surged toward the lead among the world’s major Western democracies. Under Mr. Orban, Hungary’s mortuaries are in boom times — his country’s pandemic death rate is worse than all but three countries in the world.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Afp File#Hungarian#The White House#European Union#State#The Republican Party#Marine Le Pen#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Hungary
Washington Post

Get ready: Republicans are going to impeach Joe Biden

Among Donald Trump’s lessons for the Republican Party is that subtlety is for chumps. Turn the implicit into the explicit, say the quiet part out loud, put your worst impulses and intentions on proud display, and the party’s base will rejoice and follow you. Opinions to start the...
POTUS
Axios

How Trump’s endorsements are shaping a future GOP Congress

Donald Trump is using the power of his endorsement not only to punish "disloyal" House Republicans but reward members of the chamber's most conservative Republican groups. Why it matters: The former president's support for more than 20 incumbent re-election bids highlights his efforts to reshape the House Republican conference in his image, through midterms that could thrust the GOP back into power a year from now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump introduces Americans to the idea of conditional endorsements

Donald Trump issued a written endorsement last night for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, which at first blush, didn't seem especially noteworthy. The incumbent governor is a conservative Republican — whom Trump supported four years ago — who's ideologically aligned with the other GOP governors whom the former president is backing.
POTUS
Fox News

Mainstream media fume over dad saying 'Let's go, Brandon' to Biden: 'Vulgar,' 'right-wing slur'

Media pundits spent much of Christmas weekend berating a father who yelled "Let’s go, Brandon" at President Biden on Christmas Eve. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in a "Santa Tracker" event with NORAD officials on Friday to speak with callers tracking Santa Claus for Christmas. One caller, who identified as Jared from Oregon, ended his family’s call by saying "Let’s go, Brandon," a phrase usually intended as a disparagement against the president.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy