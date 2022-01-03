ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces State Employee Union Agreements, Indoor Mask Requirement Instituted for State Buildings, Paid Leave Offered For Booster Shots

Cover picture for the articleUpdated Quarantine Protocols Issued For State Offices And Employees. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced additional actions to address the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the...

