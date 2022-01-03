ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s PDA in a Photo They Just Shared Is So Sweet

By Carrie Wittmer
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To ring in 2022, Kate Middleton and Prince William, a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a rare photo of themselves holding each other’s hands romantically in the back of a car. The photo is not very scandalous, but for royals like Kate Middleton and Prince William,...

