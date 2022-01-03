ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Girl Scout cookies are back with a new flavor

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Girl Scouts will begin selling for the 2022 cookie season with a brand new brownie-inspired cookie joining the classic lineup.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council in Charleston announced that the new cookie will be launching the new Adventurefuls at the beginning of cookie-selling season on Jan. 6. The Adventureful is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Pictures of and information about the new cookie can be found here .

The other Girl Scout cookies being sold include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics.

“It’s that special time of year where you can support young women entrepreneurs by purchasing your favorite Girl Scout Cookies,” said Beth Casey, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
“These girls have big goals to travel, take on service projects and help their communities – and you can help get them there simply by ordering cookies to enjoy. All the while, they’re learning key skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”

If you want to buy Girl Scout cookies, you can do so in the following ways:

  • Reach out to a GIrl Scout that you know
  • Email cookies@bdgsc.org to be connected with a GIrl Scout cookies saleswoman in your area.
  • Visit a cookie booth later this spring (You’ll be able to find troops selling near you using your zip code on this website )
  • Stay tuned for additional delivery options!
If you don’t want cookies for yourself, consider ordering a few boxes as part of the Gift of Caring program, which are donated to military members, veterans and their families.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a fundraiser for Girl Scout troops. Proceeds from the sales stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and other organizations in their communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

