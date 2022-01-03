ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilary Duff’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Without Car Seat While Riding with Friend

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Hilary Duff’s daughter looked fairly insecure while rolling in the back of a car with her mom’s old costar — which is fueling a lot of anger over what many perceive as an unsafe ride. Three-year-old Banks Bair was featured in a video posted by actress...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Responds to Car Seat Backlash Over Video of Young Daughter

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma is responding to backlash after a video of their 3-year-old daughter Banks riding in a car, seemingly without a car seat, made the internet rounds. The video, posted by Duff’s Younger co-star Molly Bernard, features her and Banks in the back seat of a car together, where Banks is quoting an Alyssa Edwards line from RuPaul’s Drag Race: “I don’t get cute, I get drop-dead gorgeous.” However, fans quickly noticed that Banks was seemingly not strapped into a car seat, and riding with the seat belt tucked behind her back. It’s unclear whether the girl was...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Video of 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Talking on a Pink Phone

Babies acting like mini adults never fails to delight, which is why Gabrielle Union’s latest video of her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, is absolutely amazing. The video, which was posted to Kaavia’s own Instagram account Wednesday run by her mom and dad, Dwayne Wade, shows the “Shady Baby” lying on her stomach, feet in the air behind her, and propped up on her elbows. She is holding a pink toy phone and can be heard talking to another kid. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)   In the video, you can see Kaavia listening...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Duff Goldman's Holiday Present For His Daughter

When you think of star baker Duff Goldman, images of elaborate cakes might spring to mind as he often teams up with trained artists and designers to create some very ornate baked goods, including those seen on the competition show, "Buddy Vs Duff," like a recent winter wonderland creation that received a perfect score on the holiday season finale. According to Welcome to Baltimore, Hon!, Duff's wedding cakes typically sell for $1,200-$1,500, despite rumors that his elaborate pieces sell for upwards of $20,000, and his bakery finishes about 15 cakes a week — so he's always pretty busy in the kitchen.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
Hilary Duff
The Independent

Former Fox anchor gives hilarious news report on two-year-old son’s tantrum: ‘This is too good’

A former TV news reporter has used her storytelling skills to document her son’s latest tantrum to the amusement of viewers. In a 2 January video posted on TikTok, Kayla Sullivan, a former Fox anchor, gave a recap of her son’s outburst at a restaurant. The caption says: “Now accepting donations for babysitters & or take out!”“Reporting live from outside my son’s bedroom where he is currently being detained until naptime is over,” Sullivan said in the clip, as she spoke into a toy microphone.“What I can confirm is my son is a two-year-old terrorist who held me hostage at...
KIDS
987thebull.com

Amy’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Got Her First iPhone

Last year, Amy revealed that she got her daughter a phone that had some capabilities on it in case of emergencies. Over the holiday break, Amy upgraded and got her daughter her first iPhone. Amy’s daughter is 14-years-old and almost all of her friends at school and church have an...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Banks Bair
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy