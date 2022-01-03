ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police searching for man involved in armed robbery at party store

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Grand Rapids police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Quick Stop party store.

It happened about 7:35 p.m.

Officers responding were told the man had fired three shots at the clerk, who was chasing the robber, according to a news release Monday.

The clerk was not injured.

Police say the man was last seen fleeing eastbound from the store and was described as a man wearing a mask. The weapon was a handgun.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

