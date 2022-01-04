Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday night's drawing: 02-33-13-32-48

More than half a billion dollars was up for grabs Monday night in the Powerball drawing, as the jackpot continues to grow after there were no winners on New Year's Day.

The jackpot now stands at $561,300,000 after 37 straight drawings with no winner.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Monday's winning numbers were:Powerball:with a multiplier of

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

