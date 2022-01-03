ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

NYSP: Man arrested after hitting 2 State Troopers with RV

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police, a man was arrested after allegedly hitting two State Trooper vehicles with an RV while being chased in a police pursuit.

At around 10:31 a.m. on Friday, December 31, State Police located and attempted to stop a recreational vehicle that had been involved in a pursuit with the Johnstown Police Department earlier that morning.

The RV was located by State Police on Main Street in Fort Hunter and a pursuit was initiated when the operator allegedly failed to comply with Trooper’s attempts to stop the vehicle.

While attempting to flee, the operator Shaman Railine, 27, of Johnstown, intentionally struck an unmarked State Police car that had its lights and siren activated.

The pursuit continued onto Fort Hunter Road where Railine intentionally struck a second unmarked State Police car that had its lights and siren activated.

Railine continued to flee until eventually stopping in the driveway of a residence on State Route 7 in Duanesburg where he was taken into custody.

Charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted Assault of a Police Officer (Felony)
  • 2 counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

Railine was processed at SP Fonda and arraigned in Palatine Town Court. He was remanded to Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond and is due in Florida Town Court on January 6, 2022.

