Fires set at corrections facility, 4 taken to hospitals

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than two dozen people required medical treatment Sunday night after fires were set at a corrections center in Baltimore, according to state and city officials.

Fire crews responded to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center just before 8 p.m. where correctional officers reported a fire on the fifth floor, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release. Crews found heavy smoke and quickly extinguished the flames.

The Baltimore fire department reported that 28 people were treated for minor smoke inhalation, while three inmates and one correctional officer were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, the fire marshal’s office said.

Deputy state fire marshals concluded that three fires were set in a common area using paper products, clothing and a heavy-duty plastic rolling food cart. During the investigation, officials said inmates on another tier set two more fires. Firefighters were assisting investigators and quickly extinguished the fires.

At the seven-story state facility in Baltimore, males inmates are evaluated, and assigned to an institution, according to the online Maryland Manual On-line.

The investigation continues and the state fire marshal’s office said charges will be filed after consultation with the state’s attorney’s office.

