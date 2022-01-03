ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Denver Shuts Down Cabin Tap House Following Deadly Shooting On New Year’s Eve

By Jennifer McRae
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has shut down a bar following a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve . The Cabin Tap House’s licenses have been pulled.

According to the city, the business has to shut down immediately because “…disruptive and illegal activities…have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and safety of the community.”

(credit: CBS)

Four people, three men and one woman, were shot in the 1900 block of Blake Street on New Year’s Eve. The woman and a man died at the scene. The other two were rushed to the hospital.

The city is also considering revoking other bar and nightclub permits due to similar reasons. That decision could come this week.

