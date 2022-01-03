Deputy showed pictures of Kobe Bryant’s dead body to bartender; Vanessa Bryant sues

There is no arguing that the late Kobe Bryant was athletic, so I guess it should be no surprise his and Vanessa Bryant’s young daughters are already doing amazing on the slopes. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared photos and videos from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, learned how to ski and snowboard. The girls looked so cute in their tiny snow gear and, Bianka even rocked a tutu. They all stayed safe in helmets and from the looks of it, they may have a future in the Winter Olympics. The proud but still heartbroken mom wrote in the caption of a video showing Bianka cruising that it was the same place Natalia, 18, and her late daughter Gigi learned. “Go B.B! (This is where Gigi and Nani learned to snowboard). 💔 ❤️🏂🏂🏂🏂,” she said.

