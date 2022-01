Flint, MI– Supply chain issues are delaying progress on the city’s water infrastructure projects until January 2022, officials say. Since August, the city has been incrementally increasing the usage of the secondary pipeline, which is connected to the Genesee County Drain Commission delivery system, in order to test it and complete repairs on the primary pipeline. While increasing GCDC usage, the city has also been incrementally decreasing the usage of the primary pipeline, which is connected to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

FLINT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO