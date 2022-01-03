ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is sending celebratory T-shirts to engineers who worked on the M1 chip. Apple is already expected to launch the new M2 chips with a refreshed MacBook Air this year. Expectations are that the Apple silicon transition will continue in 2022, with new Mac mini, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and iMac...

www.imore.com

mactrast.com

Apple Loses Key Apple Silicon Engineer to Intel

Apple’s former Director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox has left Apple to take on a new role at Intel. Wilcox was a key part of Apple’s M1 team and had a leading role in the Mac’s transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon. As noted on...
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Key M1 Engineer Just Left Apple For Intel

With all the rave reviews that Apple’s M1 series of chipsets have been receiving, some have suggested that Apple made the right decision in ditching Intel. However, it seems that Intel could soon have the resources to catchup because it looks like the key engineer for the M1 chipset, Jeff Wilcox, has left Apple for Intel.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac with M1 chip is on sale

We keep receiving fantastic deals from Amazon.com, where we have recently spotted last year’s 24-inch iMac that is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $1,599. This will get you a new iMac with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. You also get Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU that will deliver outstanding performance and more than enough power to make any task. Unfortunately, only the Blue variant is the one getting these savings, so your choices are a bit limited. Other color options are also on sale, but they won’t get you the same $100 savings. And if you don’t feel like you need that much storage space, you can opt for the model that packs a 7‑core GPU M1 processor and half the storage space with 256GB, for just $1,249, which is $50 more affordable than the other entry-level variants. Whatever the case, you would still receive 8GB RAM on both options, 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video quality, studio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings, a six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience, and color matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

CES 2022: Satechi’s latest accessories give the MacBook Pro even more ports

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices. There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know. Don't Miss: Thursday's...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Mac Mini#Macbook Pros#Aboretto
9to5Mac

Apple engineering director responsible for leading M1 transition departs for Intel

As Apple continues to transition the Mac to its own Apple Silicon processors, Intel isn’t looking the direction. As first reported by Tom’s Hardware, Apple’s director of Mac System Architecture, Jeff Wilcox, is departing the company to join Intel. At Intel, Wilcox will become an “Intel Fellow” and service as the chief technology officer of the design engineering group.
BUSINESS
imore.com

(RED) celebrates its 15-year partnership with Apple

(RED) is celebrating its fifteen-year partnership with Apple. The organization posted a video to its YouTube channel to commemorate the anniversary. Today, (RED), the nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting to end HIV and AIDS (and lately COVID-19 as well), is celebrating its fifteen-year relationship with Apple. In a video posted...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple Books+ could change the game for Apple's subscription bundle

In a report from yesterday, it was hinted that Apple could be launching its own audiobook service. The report, which is admittedly very vague, says that the company is building off the success of its Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ services and plans to roll out a similar subscription service for Apple Books:
BUSINESS
imore.com

Lighting innovator Nanoleaf opens up Thread capabilities for key products

The goodies will arrive through new firmware. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Nanoleaf has announced plans to allow its key lighting products to act as Thread Border Routers via Apple's HomeKit. Shapes, Elements, and Lines products will gain the new capabilities through a firmware update arriving sometime this quarter. Thread is a low-power, hub-free wireless mesh networking protocol built for the Internet of Things.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Intel shows off iMessage and Apple Watch health data on a Windows PC

Intel has shown a Windows PC sending iMessages and receiving data from an Apple Watch. An unreleased Evo PC is required for this to work. Intel says it wants to work with Apple to bring similar support to everyone. As CES rattles along Intel has shown off a Windows PC...
SOFTWARE
imore.com

Apple's third miniLED supplier is on the rocks following certification issue

Apple's attempts to bring a third miniLED supplier online are failing. Sanan Optoelectronics has failed certification, preventing it from working for Apple. Poor quality and potential patent issues are two of the reasons being suggested for the certification failure. Apple is struggling to find a third supplier of miniLED display...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple deals: M1 versions of the iMac and Mac Mini are on sale right now

The M1 chip has been a game changer for Apple products, and right now you can upgrade your system and save. It's next to impossible to find discounts at the Apple Store, but certified retailers will offer deals from time to time, and right now Amazon has price cuts on the Apple iMac and Mac Mini.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Apple launches special edition AirPods Pro for the Year of the Tiger

Apple has released a special edition version of its AirPods Pro earbuds. The Year of the Tiger version features a tiger emoji engraved on the charging case and packaging. To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Tiger, Apple has launched a special edition version of its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Intel says its new Core i9 processor is faster than Apple's M1 Max

Intel has announced its 12th generation mobile processors. The company says that its new Core i9 is the "fastest mobile processor ever." It also says that it is faster than Apple's new M1 Max chip. Intel has some bold words when it comes to its newest processor and how it...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Apple Engineering Manager Reveals Gift Celebrating M1 Transition

It appears those involved in the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon have been given a little memento by the company as a thank you for their efforts. One Senior Software Engineering Manager shared a picture of an M1 t-shirt commemorating the move. Commemorative M1 T-Shirt Sent As Thank You...
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Apple sends out celebratory T-shirts to mark 1 year of M1 chip

Apple engineers and other staffers who helped develop the M1 chip are receiving T-shirts to celebrate its one-year anniversary. The shirts feature a picture of an M1 chip, according to a photo posted to Twitter by a senior Apple worker. “Every so often, something comes along that changes everything,” reads...
BUSINESS
MacRumors Forums

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt or Hat From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple-themed t-shirt or hat. Throwboy is best known for its pillows designed to look like classic Apple products, but the company also has a line of t-shirts and a series of hats featuring designs immediately recognizable to Apple fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION

